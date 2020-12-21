Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

