KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,778.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 589,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 574,646 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $40.04 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 over the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

