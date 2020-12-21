KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $13,760.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director John T. Collins sold 2,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $13,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KLXE stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth $366,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

