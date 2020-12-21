Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded by Cleveland Research to Neutral

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE KSS opened at $39.40 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

