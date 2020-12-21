Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $86.97 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

