Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.08. 2,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.75 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after acquiring an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,379,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 86,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 978,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.