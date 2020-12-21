Largo Coin (LRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.68 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.84 or 0.00043454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market cap of $173.54 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00768919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00167468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00388663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00116674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io.

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

