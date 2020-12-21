Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. 140166 raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.26.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,964 shares of company stock worth $13,626,118 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lennar by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

