LEOcoin (LC4) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,851.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.71 or 0.02672571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.35 or 0.00465420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.01375779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00640483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00297699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00027023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00076237 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org.

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

