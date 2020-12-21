Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-1.175 billion.

Leslie’s stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42.

Several research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last three months.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

