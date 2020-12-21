Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $186.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.50 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $397.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $890.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $906.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.47.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.53. 55,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,017. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

