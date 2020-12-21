Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

