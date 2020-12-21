LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops One Day Volume of $1,746.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $1,746.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001474 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,049,807,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,578,376 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

