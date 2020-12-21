Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.12

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 36358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $650.54 million, a PE ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 45,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 131.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

