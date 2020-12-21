Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.70

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 47957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Livent’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 104.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

