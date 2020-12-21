Loki (LOKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.64 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.64 million and $101,440.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,025.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.61 or 0.02664885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00457765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.01369802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00638167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00294697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00078559 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 51,868,188 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.