Loom Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.19 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $27.19 million and $6.85 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00054115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00360934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026766 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

