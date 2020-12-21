LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hertz Global by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 1,283,827 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 4,496.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 210,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 206,227 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

HTZ opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.