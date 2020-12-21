LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 191,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USAC. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

