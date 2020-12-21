LPL Financial LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of AIM ImmunoTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 14,535 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,536.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AIM stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

