LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,176,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 864.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

