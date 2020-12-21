LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 25,840 Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRVN. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 136.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 400.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 800.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $356.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Trevena, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

