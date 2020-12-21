LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco Mortgage Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVR opened at $3.24 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $587.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

