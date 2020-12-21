LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,666 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Colony Capital by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 99.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 2,415,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,620,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,598,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 1,198,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.