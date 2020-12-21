LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Agile Therapeutics were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

AGRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $253.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

