Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the second quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

LMNX stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.62. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

