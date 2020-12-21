Luna Coin Hits Market Cap of $11,475.34 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $11,475.34 and $427.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00141602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.66 or 0.00749046 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00167097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00380064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00072145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00110449 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

