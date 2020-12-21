MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777,838 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.