MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets cut MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.38.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 158.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after buying an additional 7,777,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $46,627,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.