Maincoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and P2PB2B. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $12,623.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00354771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

