ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $90.39 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 141.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,019 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

