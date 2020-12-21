Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$2.85 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.85 price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOZ. Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Marathon Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.05 million and a PE ratio of -72.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.23.

In related news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$154,907.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,052,090 shares in the company, valued at C$53,992,295.22. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634 in the last quarter.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

