Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Marathon Patent Group stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 49,072,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,663,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 4.22. Marathon Patent Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,135. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

