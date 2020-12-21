Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.44. Marchex shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marchex in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

The stock has a market cap of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 98,202 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 21.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 249,402 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 184,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

