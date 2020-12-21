Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRETF. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.