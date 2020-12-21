McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $65.70 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

