MediBloc [ERC20] Hits Market Cap of $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Gate.io, Bittrex and DEx.top. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00349999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018085 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00025581 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDEX, Coinsuper, Kryptono, CPDAX, Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, DEx.top and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

