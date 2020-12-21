MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Bittrex, Upbit and Gate.io. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bittrex, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kryptono, Gate.io, DEx.top, Cashierest, CPDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

