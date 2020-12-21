MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper, IDEX and Kryptono. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00349999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018085 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00025581 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bittrex, Cashierest, Gate.io, DEx.top, Coinsuper, IDEX, Upbit, Kryptono and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

