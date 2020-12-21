Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medifast by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast stock opened at $200.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.02. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $208.57.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

