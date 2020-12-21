Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1476044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.58 million and a P/E ratio of -16.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

