Melon Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.98 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Melon token can currently be bought for $31.79 or 0.00139214 BTC on popular exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $32.98 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00354771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00026150 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,389 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

