Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,320 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,760,000 after buying an additional 3,481,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after acquiring an additional 469,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after buying an additional 1,283,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $59,465,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.