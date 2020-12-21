Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 927 Shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National General were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in National General during the third quarter worth $59,967,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National General by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National General by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in National General by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National General by 254.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

NGHC opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. National General Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

