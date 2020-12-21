Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $587,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 31.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 54.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.