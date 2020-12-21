Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 5,344 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK opened at $138.43 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

