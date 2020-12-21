Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $283.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.69.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

