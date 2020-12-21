Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stake Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,623,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRSN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRSN opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.56. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

