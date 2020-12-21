Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $465.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.84. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Merus in the third quarter worth $142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the third quarter worth $333,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

