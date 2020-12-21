Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.52. 17,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,043. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Methanex by 2,467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

